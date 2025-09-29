Motorcyclist accused of crashing into deputy charged with DWI

BATON ROUGE - The motorcyclist is accused of crashing into an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office vehicle on Sept. 12 while fleeing from law enforcement was charged with driving while intoxicated.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies on Siegen Lane tried to stop Tye Carlock, 25, for going 112 miles per hour, but he led them on a chase that they deemed too dangerous to continue.

However, Carlock crashed into another deputy, totaling the EBRSO vehicle and hospitalizing himself. During the investigation, deputies say they found a six-pack of beer in Carlock's backpack and said that he seemed to be intoxicated.

Carlock was taken into custody, and his blood was drawn for chemical testing. Deputies said it showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.10 percent, which is above the legal limit, more than three hours after the initial crash.