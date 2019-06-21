84°
Motorcycles, pickup crash; witness describes it as horrific

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) - Police are at the scene of a crash involving motorcycles and a pickup truck on a New Hampshire highway.
 
State police declined to release details Friday evening about the crash on U.S. 2 in Randolph. But witnesses described a horrific scene.
 
Rich Wallingford is the owner of a nearby inn. He says he saw several bodies covered with blankets, motorcycles scattered on the pavement, and a damaged pickup and trailer.
 
He says "it's a very sad night."
 
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation warned the entire stretch of highway was closed Friday evening.

