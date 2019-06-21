84°
Latest Weather Blog
Motorcycles, pickup crash; witness describes it as horrific
RANDOLPH, N.H. (AP) - Police are at the scene of a crash involving motorcycles and a pickup truck on a New Hampshire highway.
State police declined to release details Friday evening about the crash on U.S. 2 in Randolph. But witnesses described a horrific scene.
Rich Wallingford is the owner of a nearby inn. He says he saw several bodies covered with blankets, motorcycles scattered on the pavement, and a damaged pickup and trailer.
He says "it's a very sad night."
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation warned the entire stretch of highway was closed Friday evening.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Flooding worries circle around Dawson Creek, federal funding could help
-
Strokes for Strokes: Art therapy class aims to help stroke survivors express...
-
See where AT&T has placed its new cell towers
-
New store selling fresh produce for north Baton Rouge community lacking grocery...
-
Security camera catches family dog swiping cookies from kitchen counter