Motorcycle officer dies as result of September wreck

5 years 3 weeks 1 day ago Sunday, November 18 2018 Nov 18, 2018 November 18, 2018 3:58 PM November 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
Photo: WGNO

SLIDELL, La. (AP) - A Louisiana police officer injured in an on-duty accident in September has died.
 
The Slidell Police Department says in a news release that motorcycle officer Jason Seals died early Saturday as a result of the accident.
 
Seals was injured as he participated in a funeral escort. Police said he struck a vehicle that unexpectedly pulled in front of him.
 
News reports at the time said Seals was thrown from his motorcycle and landed at least 50 feet away.

