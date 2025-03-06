56°
Latest Weather Blog
Motorcycle crash on Louise Street and Highland Road injures at least one
BATON ROUGE — At least one person was injured Thursday in a motorcycle crash at the corner of Highland Road and Louise Street.
In a video captured by WBRZ, a man is seen laying on the ground and there are pieces of the motorcycle in the middle of the street.
Multiple police units were called to the scene.
Trending News
We will keep you updated as more details come in.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighters put out house fire on Walker North Road in Livingston Parish
-
Juvenile injured after friend accidentally discharged gun
-
Boy, missing since 2017, found after deputies respond to trespassing call at...
-
Mike Johnson's chief of staff arrested on DUI charge; accused of hitting...
-
2une In Previews: Politics Education Program