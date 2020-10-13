70°
Motorcycle crash cleared from shoulder of I-12 E at Drusilla

1 hour 46 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 October 13, 2020 6:59 AM October 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An early morning crash involving a motorcycle was cleared from I-12 East near Drusilla shortly after 7 a.m. 

Officials say the wreck resulted in minor injuries. 

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

