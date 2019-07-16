Motion-activated security camera set off by dog in adorable viral video

Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Tuesday, July 16 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

WARWICK, R.I. - A German Shepherd in Rhode Island has gone viral after her owner posted video from home security cameras to social media.

Joe Corsi posted the footage to the Facebook group called "German Shepherd Owners." 

"When your security camera's pick up motion, you watch the live feed to see what's going on. Then what happens next is...." he captioned the video.

Corsi said his security camera detected motion inside his home. As the camera panned to find what was moving in the area, it got an extreme close-up view of his curious pup, Sasha.

"Looks like both security systems are working properly," one social media user joked.

The video has since been shared over 58,000 times.

