Mother, two others arrested after toddler killed in Lafayette shooting
LAFAYETTE - Authorities in Lafayette have arrested three people after a 2-year-old boy was killed in a Sunday night shooting.
According to KATC, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Northern Avenue in reference to an injured toddler. At the scene, authorities found a child suffering from a gunshot wound.
The toddler was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
At the time of the shooting, three people were at the home including 22-year-old MaKayla Cormier. Authorities say Cormier is the toddler's mother.
Police charged Cormier, 22-year-old Nathan Bob, and 18-year-old Antonio Edmond with negligent homicide.
Officials say an additional suspect is being sought for accessory after the fact. That person's name hasn't been released at this time.
