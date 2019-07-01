86°
Mother, two others arrested after toddler killed in Lafayette shooting

Monday, July 01 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: MaKayla Cormier, Nathan Bob, and Antonio Edmond/ KATC

LAFAYETTE - Authorities in Lafayette have arrested three people after a 2-year-old boy was killed in a Sunday night shooting.

According to KATC, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Northern Avenue in reference to an injured toddler.  At the scene, authorities found a child suffering from a gunshot wound.

The toddler was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

At the time of the shooting, three people were at the home including 22-year-old MaKayla Cormier. Authorities say Cormier is the toddler's mother.

Police charged Cormier, 22-year-old Nathan Bob, and 18-year-old Antonio Edmond with negligent homicide.

Officials say an additional suspect is being sought for accessory after the fact. That person's name hasn't been released at this time.

