Mother, son, local cop accused of killing, burying neighbor's dogs

GLENMORA — A mother, her son and a police officer who allegedly provided the two with a gun are accused of killing and burying two dogs they were watching in Rapides Parish.

Shyana Marie Bordelon, 47, her son Murray Joseph Gros IV, 26, and Glenmora Police Officer Steven Ware each face two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals after the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office received a tip about two dogs killed in May. They also face criminal conspiracy charges.

According to deputies, they received the complaint on May 25. It also alleged a mishandled Glenmora Police investigation into the claims.

After investigating the complaint, deputies said Bordelon was watching the two small dogs while the neighbor was away. At some point during the dogsitting, she "decided that she wanted to terminate care of the two animals" and contacted Glenmora Animal Control to remove the dogs from the home.

"Animal Control did not take the animals into custody as there was no reason to do so as she had admittedly been given the responsibility of care and the dogs did not belong to Bordelon," deputies said.

The two then called the Glenmora Police Department and Officer Ware told them that "they could shoot the two dogs." Gros and his mother told him they didn't have a gun, deputies said. Ware then produced his rifle, which Gros used to shoot and kill the dogs before burying them. Deputies added that Gros then returned the gun to Ware.

Ware and Gros were arrested Tuesday and Bordelon was arrested Wednesday. Ware, who was also booked on obstruction of justice and malfeasance in office charges, was released Wednesday on a $12,500 bond.

Gros and Bordelon remain behind bars in the Rapides Parish Detention Center, both held on a $7,500 bond.