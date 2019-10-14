Mother sentenced to six years for forcing son to undergo years of needless medical procedures

Kaylene Bowen-Wright

DALLAS, TX - A Texas mother is headed to prison for subjecting her young son to years of unnecessary medical procedures.

A Child Protective Services report shows that Kaylene Bowen-Wright had her son undergo 13 major surgeries in addition to bringing him to the doctor over 300 times.

Apparently, Bowen-Wright began lying to medical professionals when her son was barely a few days old.

One document says eleven days after his birth, Bowen-Wright was seen pouring out milk that her infant son hadn't finished drinking and then misleading medical professionals by telling them he'd consumed the contents of his bottle.

This incident marked the beginning of an eight-year cycle of Bowen-Wright bringing her son to a host of doctors and lying to them about his symptoms and medical history.

As a result, her son was subjected to a multitude of unnecessary tests, surgeries, and procedures. The child was even hooked up to feeding tubes and placed in hospice care at five years of age.

These unnecessary treatments resulted in temporary physical damage.

But after being removed from his mother's guardianship and placed under foster care, the boy's physical condition improved.

Indictment documents say Bowen-Wright pleaded guilty to injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

She was sentenced to six years behind bars.