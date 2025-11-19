Mother searching for answers after her son was beaten and shot last week

BATON ROUGE - A mother is searching for answers after her son was found beaten and shot in Baton Rouge last week.

"He gave me a hug and a kiss Thursday night about 11:30. I would've never thought that he would be dead," Lori Patterson said.

Lori Patterson says her daughter received a call on Friday that her son, Darrell McBride, had died.

"Some guy called my daughter's phone and said that he was dead over there in Scotlandville, and to come quick, when she got over there, no Darrell," Patterson said.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Darrell McBride was shot and beaten on Lorraine Street on Friday evening.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from the gunshot wound.

"He was over there with so-called friends, I told him they weren't none of his friends, but he believed them and trusted and thought that he was his friends," Patterson said.

Patterson says she has not seen her son's body since his passing. She says when she arrived at the hospital, the body was already taken to the coroner's office.

"I want to hug him and I want to tell him that I love him, and I always will and I always have, and I am sorry that I wasn't there when he was doing the suffering," Patterson said.

McBride was a son, father, and brother. Patterson says she doesn't know why anyone would do this to her son.

"I don't understand the violence between the young men these days, why they have to kill so much, senseless killing," Patterson said.

Patterson says this will be her third child that she is burying.

"It's getting harder and harder; it's not getting any easier because I believe that a child is supposed to bury their parents. Their parents are not supposed to bury the child," Patterson said.

Donations for funeral arrangements can be made to Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home in Baton Rouge.

"I don't want a thing, I just want my son buried, so they can send it to them and put it in the care of Darrell McBride," Patterson said.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department.