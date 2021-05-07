Mother's Day weekend warm up, Rain to start the new week

Happy Friday! The weekend forecast is sunny, but changes will happen fast before your alarm goes off on Monday morning.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: The cool, dry air is here for a little longer. Temperatures tonight will drop quickly into the 50s and that will be the last of the 50s for a while. Throughout the day on Saturday, winds will be shifting to come out of the south, and southerly winds are warm and packed Gulf moisture. Temperatures will have no trouble reaching the mid to upper 80s on Saturday afternoon and the humidity will slowly climb too.

Up Next: Sunday morning will be a bit muggy with temperatures near 70 degrees. Mother’s Day will be partly cloudy and with the bump in moisture, a few afternoon showers will be possible. If you happen to catch a shower, it will be short-lived. Sunday afternoon temperatures will max out in the mid to upper 80s. Late Sunday night, a cold front will approach the area and a few showers and storms will move in along it, especially for areas north of I-12. As the sun comes up Monday morning a few leftover showers will be around for your morning commute. The front is set to stall over the area and continue to promote on and off showers through early Thursday before high pressure dries us out on Friday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

