Mother of three recovering after St. Amant house fire

ST. AMANT - A mother and her two children were just starting to settle into their home in St. Amant when it caught fire.

MaryJo Hatchett says she was heating up dinner for her son when she saw smoke coming from her bedroom.

"All I see is you know smoke rolling out, I grabbed a fire extinguisher to try to put it out, but I couldn't see any flames given that it was in the walls, so after that I just ran out, got my babies over there and called 911," she said.

Hatchett says she lost all of her personal belongings that were in her bedroom, along with her children's toys and clothes. Hatchett says she and her two children had just moved to the area from Colorado in August.

"I was just getting settled in, and we were filling up our house little by little, doing little things here and there, and I was feeling accomplished," she said.

Although they lost some cherished items, she says they are grateful because they did not have batteries in their smoke detector.

"Had that happened three or four hours later, and Harper usually sleeps in there, we'd probably be gone, because you know the whole bedroom is gone," Hatchett said.

Hatchett says her landlord provided her with another place to stay in the meantime.

We reached out to the St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, who say they believe the cause of the fire was electrical, but it still remains under investigation.

"It's one of those things, like man, what can you do, you can be upset, you can be you know whatever, but you just got to pick up and keep going," Hatchett said.

Hatchett set up a GoFundme to help with their recovery.