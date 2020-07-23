Mother of slain 9-year-old arrested on cruelty charges in New Orleans

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - The mother of a 9-year-old who was shot to death in front his home last week is now facing criminal charges.

WWL-TV reports 32-year-old Donna Howard was booked on charges of cruelty to a juvenile, accessory to escape after the fact and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Howard's son, Devante Bryant, was shot in front of the home on Pauger Street along with two teenagers. Both teens survived the shooting.

Police are still searching for those responsible for the shooting.

In an apparently separate incident, court records say Howard failed to take her older 14-year-old son to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound and did not notify police that he had been shot. The teen was found with the gunshot wound after he escaped a juvenile detention center and ended up inside a stolen car that crash with him still inside.

Howard's son reportedly went to a friend's house where he was treated with medical supplies from a pharmacy and reportedly did not go to a hospital out of fear of going back to jail.

It's unclear if the 14-year-old was at the scene of the shooting where the 9-year-old was killed.