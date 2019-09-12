Mother of 6 gives out 100 lunches to kids in her neighborhood each day

ST. LOUIS - A Missouri mom is on a mission to make sure no kids in her neighborhood miss out on lunch.

Champale Anderson tells KTVI she's been feeding kids in her neighborhood for five years, including her own six children.

Anderson says she has an open-door policy on school days. Kids can knock on her door before and after school and get a snack for breakfast and lunch.

“I noticed the kids they are always hungry. They get off the bus and they take off running and they never know what I will have in the bag. I switch up and have special treats for my special babies,” Anderson said.

The bags are filled with food including peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, cookies, fruit, vegetables and juice.

“It makes me proud. My goal is to go to different neighborhoods and give out bags,” Anderson said.

Anderson reportedly makes about 100 lunches for children each day, and she accepts donations from the community to help her keep the operation going.

Anyone interested in helping out can donate to the Champ's Teardrops GoFundMe page.