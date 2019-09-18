Mother leads widening project on Highway 42, honoring late daughter

Ascension Parish - Loretta Templet took a literal step forward for her family trying to get closure.

August 20th, 1994 was the day Templet lost her only child and daughter Mandy Acosta in a car wreck on Highway 42. That accident would also claim the life of her nephew and his friend-both named Brett.

The three were in the car together when they lost control, slid, and was hit by an oncoming car. They were killed instantly.

Since then Templet has been working to make Highway 42 safer. Wednesday, that moment finally came. She joined crews to help make more room on the road. It's a part of a widening project spanning four miles in Ascension Parish.

"I could never get them back," said Templet, "I could never touch them, hold them, see them again."

It's been a painful 25 years for Loretta and her sister Miriam Legett Lacroix, something neither sister would wish on any other parent.

"It's an honor for my son and niece and his friend,' said Legett-Lacroix, "but it's also an honor for my sister."