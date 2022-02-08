59°
Mother killed by stray bullets in Baton Rouge neighborhood; family still seeking answers

BATON ROUGE - City-parish officials are still seeking those responsible for the death of an innocent bystander who was gunned down during a fight between two juveniles.

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney scheduled a news conference for 2:15 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the killing of Dolores Jackson, 36.

Jackson, who leaves behind a 3-year-old child, was shot Feb. 3 on Cadillac Street after a pair of juveniles got into an argument. Police said shots were fired as a result, and Jackson was hit by two bullets. 

The district attorney's office said a bank account was created to help raise the $12,000 needed to pay for Jackson's funeral expenses.

As of Tuesday, those responsible for Jackson's death have not been captured.  

