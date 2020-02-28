47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mother, grandmother get 20 years for chaining Alabama boy

1 hour 35 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, February 28 2020 Feb 28, 2020 February 28, 2020 8:27 PM February 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Autauga County Sheriff's Office

PRATTVILLE, Ala.- A mother and grandmother were sentenced to 20 years in prison after chaining up a naked boy.

The boy's mother, Dannielle Nicole Martin, 32, and his grandmother, Vickie Seale Higgenbotham, 58, were given maximum sentences on Thursday after pleading guilty to aggravated child abuse.

Autauga County authorities responded to an anonymous call in 2018 where the 13-year-old boy was found naked and chained to a door. The boy and his two siblings were removed from the home.

The boy's stepfather pleaded guilty to child abuse, a lesser charge than the women. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and nearly two years of supervised probation.

Two of the boy's uncles pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and got six months unsupervised probation, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days