Mother demands answers months after son fatally shot by deputy in Hammond

HAMMOND - A mother is demanding answers seven months after her son was shot and killed by law enforcement in Tangipahoa Parish. She says the state police told her the case is closed, but she still hasn't seen the evidence.

In December of 2024, Louisiana state police say 48-year-old Timothy Douglas led a Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputy on a chase in a stolen vehicle through Hammond.

A deputy tased Douglas and tried to arrest him when a struggle broke out, and Douglas was shot. He later died at a hospital.

Now, the family says they still don't know exactly what happened.

"There's nothing that can bring my child back, y'all took something valuable from me," his mother, Laverne Douglas, said. "I want to know who did it, and I want to know why, why would you do him like that?"

Douglas says officials told her the case is closed and someone has been arrested, but she says they were given no details.

"I'm trying to find out what happened, get the body cam, get the police report, we don't have any, we don't know where it is. It's a closed case. How can you close up something like that, and we don't even know what happened?" Douglas said.

Her questions only deepen when she describes the extent of her son's injuries.

"Shot in the head, in the groin, in the back, maced, why was he treated like that?" Douglas said.

For Douglas, the lack of transparency has only added to her grief. She says she's running on willpower alone.

"I don't know how many days or minutes I got, I'm going to fight to get it because I need to know," Douglas said.

WBRZ reached out to Louisiana State Police and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office for updates on this case but have not heard back.