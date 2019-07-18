Mother-daughter pair accused of cutting baby from teen mom's belly facing another murder charge

CHICAGO - A mother and daughter accused of murdering a pregnant teen and cutting the baby from her body are now being charged in the death of the child.

Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, was nine months pregnant when she was killed. The baby was cut from her body and taken to a nearby hospital, where it later died.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and Desiree Figueroa, 26, were already charged with the first-degree murder of Ochoa-Lopez. But prosecutors told ABC News Thursday that the pair will also be charged with murder for the baby's death.

Clarisa Figueroa allegedly passed the newborn off as her own when she brought the child to a Chicago hospital, authorities said. It's believed she got in touch with Ochoa-Lopez through Facebook after the teen responded to a post about free baby clothes.

The baby boy, which the family later named Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, was treated in the neonatal intensive care unit at a Chicago area hospital.

The child died in mid-June after more than seven weeks in the hospital.

Clarisa Figueroa's 40-year-old boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, has been charged with helping to cover up the alleged crime.

Both women had pleaded not guilty to the murder charge against Ochoa-Lopez. They have not entered pleas on the new murder charges.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office confirmed that the new first-degree murder charges were approved and both Clarisa and Desiree Figueroa and both were denied bail at a hearing Thursday.

They are due in court on the new charges on Aug. 6.