Mother concerned after daughter was dropped off at empty home

TANGIPAHOA - A mother is asking for answers after her five-year-old daughter was dropped off at home alone.

Lauren Villa says most days her two older children take the bus home, but one day a week, they ride home with her. On Wednesday, things did not go as planned.

Instead, her five-year-old daughter took the school bus and was dropped off at home, but all the doors were locked, and no one was home. Lauren Villa was still in the carpool line.

“When I realized she was sent on the bus, their school is about 16 minutes away from my house, I pulled up to the house and she was outside crying in tears.”

Villa said she reported the incident to her daughter’s teacher, but she wants adults to take more precautions to ensure kids aren’t put at risk.

“A five-year-old should not be getting off the bus by themselves,” Villa said. “I don't care about the situation.”

WBRZ reached out to members of the Tangipahoa school board, who declined to interview or comment but recommended that the parent file a report on their website.