Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH - Two people, a mother and her young son, died after a tornado touched down in Keithville late Tuesday night.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.

Later that night, a young boy was found dead in the wooded Pecan Farms area of Keithville, where his home was destroyed.

Early Wednesday morning, the boy's mother was found under tornado debris a street over from where her home was destroyed.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reported it would continue to search for any unknown victims.