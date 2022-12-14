74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in Caddo Parish

3 hours 22 minutes 56 seconds ago Wednesday, December 14 2022 Dec 14, 2022 December 14, 2022 5:55 AM December 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

CADDO PARISH - Two people, a mother and her young son, died after a tornado touched down in Keithville late Tuesday night. 

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing. 

Later that night, a young boy was found dead in the wooded Pecan Farms area of Keithville, where his home was destroyed. 

Early Wednesday morning, the boy's mother was found under tornado debris a street over from where her home was destroyed. 

Trending News

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reported it would continue to search for any unknown victims. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days