Mother charged in death of 3-year-old arrested for theft charges while on bond

BATON ROUGE - A mother who was arrested after her unsupervised child was beaten to death by other children is back in jail after she was accused of stealing more than $1,500 from a man she met at a casino.

According to an arrest warrant, a man said he met Dineshia Yates at the blackjack tables in the Queens Casino on Oct. 15, 2023. The man told deputies that they agreed to leave around 4:30 a.m. and have sex at his apartment. Documents said the pair arrived shortly before 6 a.m.

The warrant said the man put his keys, wallet, phone and a watch on his kitchen counter before he went to take a shower. When he returned, the watch was gone and Yates was nowhere to be found. The victim said his doorbell camera caught her leaving the apartment while he was in the bathroom. Along with the watch, the victim was missing $850 from his vehicle and $700 had been sent to an unknown account through his CashApp.

Yates, who was out on bond for principal to second-degree murder and battery, was booked for illegal transmission of monetary funds and theft over $1,000 on Monday.

In February, WBRZ reported that Yates' 3-year-old girl Blessing Buckles was beaten to death by two other children. Yates was at the casino with another woman, Terica Scott, when Buckles died. Arrest documents said the women had prior knowledge of child abuse happening when they were away, but still left Buckles in the care of two juveniles, aged 10 and 12, who were accused of killing her.

Yates was released on bond with an ankle monitor.

According to parish records, Yates has been arrested multiple times for theft. In 2015, she was arrested for stealing $74 worth of items, including baby formula and toothbrushes, from a Winn-Dixie. Store managers told law enforcement she frequently stole from the store.

In 2017, Yates was arrested for stealing twice. Arrest documents said she stole $20 worth of clothes from a Walmart. Later that year, she broke into a home and stole an iPad, two guns and business checks. Officers said she went to a Speedy Cash store and tried to cash a check worth $2,980 to herself before employees called law enforcement.

In 2020, a person called law enforcement after Yates threw a brick into their windshield. Arrest paperwork said the person was driving along Airline Highway when Yates pulled out in front of them, stopped her car, grabbed a brick and smashed the drivers-side windshield.

Yates was arrested again the same year and booked for driving on a suspended license, resisting an officer, aggravated escape and theft.