Mother, boyfriend indicted in shooting death of child

26 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, May 03 2022 May 3, 2022 May 03, 2022 7:56 PM May 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A mother and her boyfriend have been indicted by a grand jury for negligent homicide after a 6-year-old boy died from being shot in the head. 

According to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Department, Rebekah Hunt and Cameron Crump were in the car with the 6-year-old boy on March 5. 

Crump told deputies that there was a gun in the driver's side door pocket. Crump said when he adjusted his seat, the gun went off, killing the child. 

Deputies said the adults immediately drove the child to a hospital, where he later died. 

