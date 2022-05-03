79°
Mother, boyfriend indicted in shooting death of child
EAST FELICIANA PARISH - A mother and her boyfriend have been indicted by a grand jury for negligent homicide after a 6-year-old boy died from being shot in the head.
According to East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Department, Rebekah Hunt and Cameron Crump were in the car with the 6-year-old boy on March 5.
Crump told deputies that there was a gun in the driver's side door pocket. Crump said when he adjusted his seat, the gun went off, killing the child.
Deputies said the adults immediately drove the child to a hospital, where he later died.
