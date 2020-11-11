81°
Mother arrested in death of year-old son
LABADIEVILLE – A mother was booked into jail tied to the death of her year-old son, the sheriff’s office in Assumption Parish revealed Wednesday.
Tonika M. Willoughby, 28, was charged with first degree murder.
Sheriff Leland Falcon said paramedics rushed Willoughby’s 1-year-old child to a hospital after reports the child was found unresponsive. The child was pronounced deceased about an hour after arriving at the hospital.
A preliminary autopsy indicated the child was neglected and abused, resulting in the child’s death, the sheriff said.
Willoughby was arrested after being interviewed by detectives.
The state took custody of Willoughby’s two other children.
