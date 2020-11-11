81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mother arrested in death of year-old son

1 hour 21 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, November 11 2020 Nov 11, 2020 November 11, 2020 3:03 PM November 11, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

LABADIEVILLE – A mother was booked into jail tied to the death of her year-old son, the sheriff’s office in Assumption Parish revealed Wednesday.

Tonika M. Willoughby, 28, was charged with first degree murder.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said paramedics rushed Willoughby’s 1-year-old child to a hospital after reports the child was found unresponsive. The child was pronounced deceased about an hour after arriving at the hospital.

A preliminary autopsy indicated the child was neglected and abused, resulting in the child’s death, the sheriff said.

Willoughby was arrested after being interviewed by detectives.

The state took custody of Willoughby’s two other children.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days