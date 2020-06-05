Mother arrested for cruelty after baby hospitalized with broken jaw

BATON ROUGE - A woman whose baby was taken to a hospital with fractured bones and a broken jaw earlier this year has been arrested.

Police say Kayla Simmons, 24, was arrested Friday after her child, who was 3 months old at the time, was taken to the hospital in March. Police records say the child arrived at the hospital with three fractured ribs, a fractured left femur, fractured left and right tibia, and a broken jaw.

When doctors discovered the extent of the baby's injuries, Simmons allegedly tried to leave the hospital but was stopped by security and questioned by police about her daughter's numerous injuries.

After talking with Simmons, officers investigated her claims that the child had been to see her pediatrician just a week earlier and that she was unaware of the injuries prior to the hospital visit.

Investigators checked with the pediatrician's office and discovered that Simmons had apparently lied, with no visit to the pediatrician on record since December.

Simmons was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday on a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles.