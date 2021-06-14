82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mother arrested after 19-month-old child rushed to hospital for drug overdose

4 hours 4 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, June 14 2021 Jun 14, 2021 June 14, 2021 5:24 PM June 14, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A 19-month-old boy was hospitalized late Sunday night after consuming illegal drugs.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the toddler was rushed to a medical center from a home on Cypress Lakes Apartments Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon his arrival, the child was treated with a Narcan drip, which is used to treat opioid overdoses. 

Deputies said the child tested positive for amphetamines and opioids.

The child's mother, Brittany Reed, was arrested at the hospital and taken into custody by sheriff's deputies. Reed told deputies she believed her son swallowed heroin. 

While Reed admitted to using heroin just days earlier, she claimed the drugs her son consumed belonged to a friend who had been in her apartment a day earlier.

Reed also admitted to taking unprescribed Adderall and heroin in the days leading up to the incident and breastfed her son during that period.

Reed was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days