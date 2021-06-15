Mother arrested after 19-month-old child rushed to hospital for drug overdose

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested after her 19-month-old allegedly ingested heroin and had to be taken to a hospital for emergency treatment.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Lelia Brooke Strain was booked into jail Monday. Deputies were contacted after the child tested positive for opioids in his system at a hospital and given narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses.

Strain, the child's mother, was taken into custody and questioned by sheriff's deputies. She told investigators she believed the toddler consumed heroin that had been left at her house by a friend.

Strain also admitted to deputies that she had used heroin just days and taken unprescribed aderol. She added that she had also breastfed her child during that period.

Strain was booked into the the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for cruelty to a juvenile.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misidentified the suspect and used an incorrect booking photo.