Mother arrested after 19-month-old child rushed to hospital for drug overdose

BATON ROUGE - A 19-month-old boy was hospitalized late Sunday night after consuming illegal drugs.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the toddler was rushed to a medical center from a home on Cypress Lakes Apartments Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Upon his arrival, the child was treated with a Narcan drip, which is used to treat opioid overdoses.

Deputies said the child tested positive for amphetamines and opioids.

The child's mother, Brittany Reed, was arrested at the hospital and taken into custody by sheriff's deputies. Reed told deputies she believed her son swallowed heroin.

While Reed admitted to using heroin just days earlier, she claimed the drugs her son consumed belonged to a friend who had been in her apartment a day earlier.

Reed also admitted to taking unprescribed Adderall and heroin in the days leading up to the incident and breastfed her son during that period.

Reed was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile.