Mother arrested, accused of helping son who tried to scam woman with Alzheimer's

BATON ROUGE - A mother accused of helping her son avoid arrest has been brought to Louisiana.

Vicky Tom, mother of wanted fugitive Jacob Tom, was booked by police for accessory after the fact, bank fraud, and exploitation of the infirmed. She was originally arrested in Alabama for hiding her son. According to her local arrest report, Vicky was untruthful and withheld information about having contact with him.

Back in September, Jacob Tom allegedly told a woman he'd performed work on her home and wanted to be paid. According to the Denham Springs Police Department, Jacob never did any work for her.

Officials also said Jacob took the woman from her house to Regions Bank on S. Range Avenue so she could withdraw cash. He allegedly tried to have her take out $3,000 from her account, but suspicious bank employees refused and contacted authorities instead.

When authorities contacted Vicky on her son's whereabouts, she allegedly said she hadn't spoken with Jacob. Records showed she wasn't telling the truth.

Authorities are still looking for Jacob.