Mother and toddler reported missing in Pointe Coupee, may be in Baton Rouge

1 hour 14 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, June 20 2023 Jun 20, 2023 June 20, 2023 1:57 PM June 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a mother and her 2-year-old son who have been missing for weeks.

According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, Renee' Achee and her son were last seen in that parish sometime in the past month. Posts on social media suggested she may have been missing since late May.

The sheriff's office noted that Achee and her son may have gone to the Baton Rouge area. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement at 224-638-5445. 

