Mother & son from Joe Burrow's hometown gifted all-paid trip to national championship

ATHENS, OHIO – The highly anticipated CFP National Championship game is turning into a once in a lifetime experience for a single mom and her son in Ohio. The pair will get the chance to watch their hometown hero, Joe Burrow, play for the trophy for free.

“My words were, 'are you kidding?' This is not something that happens,” Robin Sutton said.

On Friday Robin got a call from Joe Burrow’s mom.

“She said there was this organization in Baton Rouge, that wants to stay anonymous, that would like to pay for somebody in Joe’s hometown to go to the national championship, all expenses paid,” Robin said.

Robin and her 10-year-old son Blake were the lucky ones chosen.

“I was like, 'I don't even believe you right now.' I was like, 'no,'” Blake said.

Blake is similar to Joe. He too is an outstanding athlete from Athens playing football, baseball and basketball. His mom thinks that is why they were picked, though they'll never actually know how they got so lucky. The pair will be traveling to New Orleans on Saturday, their first time on a plane.

“It’s a dream, because I would never be able to do this without the help of everybody that is contributing to this,” Robin said. “We are greatly appreciated for sure. It just hasn't hit yet, the reality that this is happening.”

The duo says they're ready to represent Athens County in the Superdome, both wearing gear that Burrow used to sport years ago.