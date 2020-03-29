Mother & son arrested in ruthless killing at gas station; suspects had small child with them

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 19-year-old and his mother after a deadly confrontation at a gas station just off Airline Highway.

The shooting happened March 19 at a Kangaroo Express gas station on Plank Road. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say 24-year-old Reginald Jefferson Jr. was found shot to death at the store. Another victim was found wounded across the street.

The suspected shooter, 19-year-old Keon Jarvis, and his mother Latoya Jarvis, were both arrested for the double shooting Thursday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, surveillance cameras showed Jarvis entering the store with his mother and a small child before 9 o'clock the night of the shooting. Once inside, Jarvis got into a fight with the two victims and fired a gun at both of them.

While one of the men was able to flee the store, Jefferson collapsed from his injuries.

Police said Jarvis then stood over Jefferson as the victim lay face-down and shot him multiple times in the back. The police report made a point of noting that it was "obvious" Jefferson did not pose a threat to Jarvis at the time of the killing.

Jarvis then allegedly ran after the second victim, firing more shots outside the store as his mother followed after him. She was later seen going back into the store collecting what police believe were items that could have identified her.

Jefferson died at the scene, and the second victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Keon Jarvis was booked on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Latoya Jarvis was booked for obstruction of justice.