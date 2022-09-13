Child among two killed in fiery hit-and-run crash on I-110 Tuesday morning

Editor's note: Earlier reports said a woman died in the crash. Police have since clarified that a man was killed, and a woman was taken to a hospital.

BATON ROUGE – A man and a child were killed in a fiery crash that appeared to be a hit and run, police said.

Sources said the child appeared to be as young as 3 years old. A third person, identified as the child's mother, was seriously hurt and taken to a hospital.

The crash happened about 6 a.m. Tuesday on I-110 South near Chippewa Street, shutting down the roadway for hours as authorities began to investigate the crash, which was first reported as a vehicle fire.

It’s not yet clear what caused the vehicle to flip, but police believe another driver fled the scene after the wreck.

Authorities have not identified the victims but said the two were pronounced dead on the scene.

The interstate has since reopened at the crash scene.