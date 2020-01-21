53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mother allegedly killed her 3 children in Arizona

2 hours 2 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, January 21 2020 Jan 21, 2020 January 21, 2020 1:31 PM January 21, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

PHOENIX, AZ- Police found three children dead in their home Monday evening, including a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old girl.

The mother, 22-years-old Rachel Henry, admitted to police that she harmed her three children, leading to their deaths, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says. 

Police responded to a vague 911 report of unspecified trouble and say there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The call was made from the home, but police are uncertain of who made the call.

Causes of death are yet to be determined and police are awaiting results from a medical examiner.

At this time, the mother's name has not been released, but she will be booked on 3 charges of first-degree murder later today.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days