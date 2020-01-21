Mother allegedly killed her 3 children in Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ- Police found three children dead in their home Monday evening, including a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl and a 7-month-old girl.

The mother, 22-years-old Rachel Henry, admitted to police that she harmed her three children, leading to their deaths, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says.

Police responded to a vague 911 report of unspecified trouble and say there were no obvious signs of trauma.

UPDATE: Mom arrested, admits to killing kids ages 3, 2 and 7 months. Mom is a 22-year-old woman who recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma. Crime happened in their home near 24th Street and Vineyard pic.twitter.com/iqCivZ66jZ — Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) January 21, 2020

The call was made from the home, but police are uncertain of who made the call.

Causes of death are yet to be determined and police are awaiting results from a medical examiner.

At this time, the mother's name has not been released, but she will be booked on 3 charges of first-degree murder later today.