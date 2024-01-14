Mother, 1-year-old found shot to death in Gonzales home; one person in custody

GONZALES - A mother and a one-year-old child were found shot to death at a home in Gonzales on Sunday.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the bodies were found at 5:30 p.m. inside a trailer home at the Oak Village Mobile Home Park off Airline Highway.

Deputies said it appears to be a domestic violence shooting, as it appears the two were shot at a close range. A person of interest was taken into custody.

Names of the mother and child have not been released.