Mother, 1-year-old found shot to death in Gonzales home; one person in custody

Sunday, January 14 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - A mother and a one-year-old child were found shot to death at a home in Gonzales on Sunday. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the bodies were found at 5:30 p.m. inside a trailer home at the Oak Village Mobile Home Park off Airline Highway. 

Deputies said it appears to be a domestic violence shooting, as it appears the two were shot at a close range. A person of interest was taken into custody.

Names of the mother and child have not been released. 

