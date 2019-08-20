92°
MOST WANTED: Officials searching for man with multiple warrants from sheriff's office, police
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a man with multiple felony warrants in the parish.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Calvin D. Kemp, also known as "Pops," has warrants for his arrest from their office and from the Baton Rouge Police Department.
A cash reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to Kemp's arrest. If you know of his whereabouts, contact EBRSO at (225) 389-5009 or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
