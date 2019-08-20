92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

MOST WANTED: Officials searching for man with multiple warrants from sheriff's office, police

2 hours 56 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, August 20 2019 Aug 20, 2019 August 20, 2019 2:27 PM August 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a man with multiple felony warrants in the parish.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Calvin D. Kemp, also known as "Pops," has warrants for his arrest from their office and from the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

A cash reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to Kemp's arrest. If you know of his whereabouts, contact EBRSO at (225) 389-5009 or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days