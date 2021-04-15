72°
Most area waterways closed due to high water

Thursday, April 15 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Waterways throughout the capital area were closed Thursday due to dangerous conditions caused by stormy weather.

Officials say the closures Livingston and Ascension parishes will begin at noon and remain in effect until further notice due to rising waters resulting from recent heavy rainfall in the area.

Iberville Parish said Bayou Plaquemine boat launches, Jack Miller’s boat launch and the boat launch in Bayou Pigeon on Hwy. 75 will be closed due to high water as well.

