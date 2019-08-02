Mosquito sample tests positive for West Nile in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Parish officials say a mosquito sample collected last week in East Baton Rouge has tested positive for West Nile virus, the first positive test of 2019.

The sample was pulled from the O'Neal Lane/I-12 area on July 25. EBR Mosquito Abatement will be spraying the area at night.

Authorities are urging residents to take the proper precautions to stay protected from mosquitos.

"Wear insect repellent, long sleeves and pants and avoid outdoor activity in the early morning and evening when mosquito activity is highest," Assistant Director Randy Vaeth said. "Dump any containers with standing water around your home."