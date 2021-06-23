Mosquito crews out in full force after weeks of standing water in parts of Ascension

ASCENSION PARISH – The water is going down, but a new problem is rising for homeowners who have been through a lot lately.

The Ridge Road neighborhood has been flooded out since May. Now they are dealing with a massive mosquito problem.

“It’s been very stressful,” said Bruce Rogers, whose backyard is still full of water. “The mosquitoes are coming out because it’s time they lay their eggs and they’re all in the grass so it’s going to be bad for a while.”

All of the water around the neighborhood made the perfect home for the insects.

"Standing water is very dangerous because it allows the eggs to hatch and the larvae to become live mosquitoes. So we make the extra effort to spray, especially the standing water,” said Martin McConnell, the public information officer for Ascension Parish.

Every night crews are focusing on Ridge Road and other neighborhoods that flooded in May, spraying down the street and people's property.

“I'd have them drive all the way. I have a pond in the back. They would go all around the pond and around the house. It would last for about a week or so,” Rogers said. “It’s not really doing much good.”

The environment may be making the mosquitoes a little too comfortable. Mosquito control says the number collected in traps has significantly gone up.

"There's a lot more right now, yeah. And it's because of the water; that's the way it is. There's way more than we want,” McConnell said.

The parish has crews spraying during the day and at night. The workers test the insects collected, and so far no mosquitoes in Ascension Parish have come back positive for West Nile. One tested positive in East Baton Rouge Parish. There are no human cases of West Nile in the area so far.

If you have a mosquito problem, you can call the Ascension Citizen Service Center at 225-450-1200.