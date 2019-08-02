Moses Evans had complex home surveillance system that may have recorded family's torture

BATON ROUGE – Detectives searched the home of well-known justice of the peace Moses Evans at the time surrounding his arrest for security cameras and possible recordings of the torture he’s accused of inflicting on his family.

Evans was arrested two weeks ago on charges of aggravated second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery causing serious bodily injury, cruelty to juveniles, second-degree cruelty to juveniles and aggravated second-degree battery. The victims are his longtime live-in girlfriend and her children – including two they share.

WBRZ was first to report the details of the allegations: Court documents accused Evans of choking his children, beating them with blunt objects like a flashlight and pipes, and in some cases using waterboarding as a punishment.

One of the victims was allegedly struck so many times that hair no longer grows on the crown of his head.

The victims told authorities, they have life-long physical and emotional scars.

Detectives sought to confiscate a complex home security system Evans installed with the help of one of the victims. Detectives said they believed there may be video evidence saved on the system’s hard drives that recorded abuse.

In court documents obtained by WBRZ, deputies wrote of what could be perceived as Evans’ paranoia – constantly updating and adding more cameras to the video network both inside and outside of his home on Clark Street north of the airport.

Court documents show detectives searched Evans’ home on July 19. Simultaneously, Evans was booked into jail on the abuse charges just about a mile-and-a-half away. They confiscated three video surveillance systems and nearly 50 items believed to be tools Evans is accused of using to abuse the family – ranging from flashlights, pipes to bullets.

Evans remains in jail without bond.

