Morning rain/storms, then a cool down

Sunday: A cold front will bring showers and a few rumbles of thunder across the area this morning, exiting by the afternoon. We will reach our high temperature of 74 around daybreak, then temperatures will fall into the 60s through the day.





Looking Ahead:

Our weather pattern will stay unsettled into next week as a boundary hugs the coast, then moves inland as a warm front on Tuesday. Wednesday, a strong cold front is expected to push through southeast Louisiana. We'll have widespread showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front, then behind it, cooler and drier air will filter in. Highs will be in the 60s and morning lows will be in the 40s by the end of the week.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





