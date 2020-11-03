71°
Morning-long closure of La. 1 after train jumped tracks

By: WBRZ Staff

IBERVILLE PARISH- Early Tuesday morning, a derailed train in the community of Allemania, just south of Plaquemine, closing LA 1, until about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The train derailed at the intersection of LA 1 and Old Evergreen Road around 4 a.m.

Traffic was diverted to River Road all morning. 

Officials say the train jumped off of the tracks but did not overturn.

There was no hazardous situation and no injuries. 

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

