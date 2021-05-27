Morning Glen residents wait for debris cleanup

BATON ROUGE - The Morning Glen neighborhood near Seigen Lane was hit hard by last week's flood. Now, pieces of resident's lives are placed at the curb.

"You know you pay month after month, and live in a house for a long time,

it feels like your life is going out on the curb," homeowner Jerome Freedman said.

Freedman has lived in his home for 31 years and it has never flooded. Now he's worried about what the debris stacked in front of his house might attract.

"Just in terms of appearance. Also in terms of giving vermin a place to

hang out and procreate and so on," Freedman said.

The parish's emergency storm debris contractor began picking up

in the Morning Glen area first, late Thursday afternoon. Parish officials say it could be 3 weeks or more before the storm debris is gone.

"I was very suprised about the amout of debris," Todd Hollander said.

Hollander owns a rental house in the neighborhood. It didn't flood in 2016 so he dropped his flood insurance. Hollander is glad the parish is removing debris because he would have had to pay to have it picked up.

"It's already been a week and a half. It'll be 2 or 3 weeks for sure. Honestly, I'm happy somebody's coming and helping," Hollander said. "Whether it's the city or FEMA."

The storm debris removal contractor will make at least 2 passes to make sure everything is cleaned up.