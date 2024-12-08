Morganza woman loses home to fire weeks before Christmas

LETTSWORTH — A woman is looking for help after losing her home to a fire just weeks before Christmas.

Shirley Christal said it all started when her lawnmower caught fire, and strong winds carried the flames to her home. She said she was inside her home, unaware of the growing danger.

Christal said a woman pulled into her driveway, honking her horn nonstop to warn her.

“I think she was an angel. God sent her here,” Christal said.

Christal said she grew up in the home most of her life and everything, including money she saved for her grandkid's Christmas presents, was left in ashes.

She said she is glad to be alive and staying with family members during the holiday season.

“I do still have my siblings that I can always go visit because I know they all have homes that I can go visit,” Christal said.

Christal said she is now looking for donations and volunteers to help clear out the debris, but more than anything, she would like to thank the lady who saved her life.

“If she hadn’t came out and honked, I probably would be in that house till yet, and I think she saved me.”

Christal said people wanting to help can contact her at 225-718-5462.