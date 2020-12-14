46°
Morgan City teen reported missing over weekend found safe and sound

By: WBRZ Staff
On Sunday morning, representatives of the Morgan City Police Department issued a news release stating that 16-year-old Yackelyn Gomez of Morgan City made contact with her family and local law enforcement followed up by confirming the teen's location and safety.

MORGAN CITY - A 16-year-old who was reported missing in the Morgan City area on Saturday (Dec. 12) has been located, officials say. 

Gomez's family had reported her missing Saturday night, at 10 p.m., but the teen has since been found safe and sound. 

