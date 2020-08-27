Latest Weather Blog
Morgan City storm surge plan proves to be successful
MORGAN CITY - The citizens of Morgan City learned from experience preparing for yet another hurricane.
A little over a year after Barry, most residents were left without power for three days. Mayor "Boo" Grizzaffi reports they had little to no problems this time with Hurricane Laura.
"We had some 30 to 39-mile-an-hour winds. Not much rain. We've got a river rising right now but well within our capabilities. The little bit of power outage we had south of the railroad tracks went out around seven this morning. They went back on at 8:12 a.m. Then, of course, we got some isolated issues. One house here. One house there," Grizzaffi said.
A power transformer blew as the winds picked up in speed causing the first major power outage. Debris was limited to a couple of downed trees and branches.
As far as major damages and flooding goes, residents citywide have not reported any major issues following the storm.
"We knew it wouldn't be a big rain event. You've got to give me a big old surge to get me worried," Grizzaffi said.
Damages to some coastal areas are still being reported.
"We've got some St. Mary Parish areas that were low lying. That will see some damage. I haven't gotten any reports on it. But for my responsibility here in Morgan City, it just didn't come and we're grateful for that," Grizzaffi said.
