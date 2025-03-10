Morgan City Police searching for stabbing suspect

MORGAN CITY — Police are searching for a man who stabbed someone in Morgan City.

Police said that on Friday, Anthony Javonte Harris was accused of stabbing a man while the two were fighting near La. 182. The stabbing victim was injured in the altercation and brought to the hospital.

However, police said that Harris fled the scene and is wanted on aggravated battery charges.

The Morgan City Police Department is asking anyone with information on Harris’s whereabouts to call 985-380-4605.