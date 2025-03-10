73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Morgan City Police searching for stabbing suspect

30 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, March 10 2025 Mar 10, 2025 March 10, 2025 4:08 PM March 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — Police are searching for a man who stabbed someone in Morgan City.

Police said that on Friday, Anthony Javonte Harris was accused of stabbing a man while the two were fighting near La. 182. The stabbing victim was injured in the altercation and brought to the hospital.

However, police said that Harris fled the scene and is wanted on aggravated battery charges.

Trending News

The Morgan City Police Department is asking anyone with information on Harris’s whereabouts to call 985-380-4605.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days