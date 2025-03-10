73°
Latest Weather Blog
Morgan City Police searching for stabbing suspect
MORGAN CITY — Police are searching for a man who stabbed someone in Morgan City.
Police said that on Friday, Anthony Javonte Harris was accused of stabbing a man while the two were fighting near La. 182. The stabbing victim was injured in the altercation and brought to the hospital.
However, police said that Harris fled the scene and is wanted on aggravated battery charges.
Trending News
The Morgan City Police Department is asking anyone with information on Harris’s whereabouts to call 985-380-4605.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ceremony at capitol to honor Louisiana guardsmen who died in helicopter crash
-
Woman's Hospital expected birth of 400,000th baby someday soon
-
Baton Rouge pastor, others commemorate 60th anniversary of Bloody Sunday
-
Library launches new music database for local musicians
-
Mid City Gras rolls down North Boulevard on Sunday